Have you signed up to join the parade? Let’s all go for a walk and show our support for the new Dundas Manor!

It’s back and it’s better than ever. We hope you can get your walking shoes on and join us for The Grand Parade – all in support of the new Dundas Manor. If you want to dress up in a fun costume, that works too!

This family-friendly, fully accessible event includes a 2.5 or 5 kilometre walk around Winchester. Participants will enjoy complimentary facepainting, BBQ lunch, coffee, snacks, music and more. Fancy coffees will be on sale and we will have raffle tickets available for some incredible prizes like a new Jeep and a gazebo and outdoor kitchen. Plus, accessible porta-potties will be onsite this year.

“This event is an important fundraiser toward the community’s $18 million portion of the project. We are almost there with only $4.44 million more to go!” explains Cindy Ault Peters, Campaign Assistant. “We hope everyone will come out and join us for a walk around Winchester. And if you can’t join us on September 21st, no problem. You can do your walk another day and still be part of the fun and this essential community project.”

Team captains can sign up online and create teams of friends and family to raise funds and walk together. Every walker who raises $150 (adult) or $75 (youth) or more qualifiesfor a Grand Parade t-shirt. And, if you would like to walk but don’t want to start a team, please join the WDMH Foundation one!

“No experience is required for the walk – just a big heart and a desire to help. If you’ve been thinking about supporting your community and the new home, now is the time!”, sums up Cindy Ault Peters.

For all the details, to sign up, or to donate, please visithttps://thegrandparade.org/location/winchester.

For more information about the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.