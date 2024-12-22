Here’s to a happy, healthy holiday season!

Christmas is just around the corner and nobody wants to get sick over the holidays or end up in the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Emergency Department (ER). But if you do, we are here for you. Please bring your health card– and your patience.

“We know that coming to the ER is stressful, especially when you have a sick child or someone who is very injured,” notes Cholly Boland, CEO. “We also know that the wait to see a physician can be long and that can change quickly. Sometimes, it seems like others who arrived later are being treated before you, but it is only because their needs are greater.”

All Emergency Departments use a triage system that assesses and prioritizes each patient when they arrive according to the type and severity of their signs and symptoms. A specially trained triage nurse assesses each patient and the sickest patients must be seen first, even if they arrive after other patients. Patients arriving by ambulance are assessed in the same way.

“Most people who come to the ER are very sick and we are fortunate to have a place in our community for such emergencies,” adds Janie Desroches, Vice President, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive. “Our team is working hard to care for you and your family and make every experience as positive as it can be. We are continually improving our processes to better care for our patients.”

Out in the community, we can all work together to keep each other safe. Please wear a mask or stay home if you are sick. Wash your hands regularly and don’t forget to cough into your elbow. And it’s not too late to get your COVID-19 and flu shots.

We encourage those with mild concerns to make an appointment with your doctor or nurse practitioner for the most appropriate care. Some offices offer after-hours or weekend care. Other options include:

Contact the East Region Virtual Care Clinic at 1-888-684-1999

Call 811 or chat online at https://health811.ontario.ca/ . There is also a toll-free TTY line: 1-866-797-0007.

Here’s to a happy, healthy holiday season!

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca .