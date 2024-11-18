HGMH Becomes a Trillium Gift of Life Network Designated Site

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) is proud to announce that they have joined the Trillium Gift of Life Network (TGLN), Ontario’s organ and tissue donation and transplantation agency. This important step ensures that organ and tissue donation is supported in alignment with patient wishes, providing life-saving opportunities for those waiting for transplants.

For small hospitals, participating in TGLN is not a mandatory requirement and up until now, HGMH was one of the few hospitals in the region that did not report potential organ and tissue donors to TGLN. This meant that even if a deceased patient had pre-registered as a donor, the hospital team could not act on those wishes. By implementing the TGLN program, the hospital is addressing this gap to better serve the community and honor the intentions of patients.

“While not every hospital in Ontario is mandated to partner with TGLN, we believe this is the right thing to do,” said Kelsey Duval, Manager of the Emergency Department and Ambulatory Clinics. “By joining the Trillium Gift of Life Network, we are helping to ensure that more lives can be saved through organ and tissue donation, and families can take comfort in knowing their loved one’s wishes can be fulfilled.”

Robert Alldred-Hughes, President & CEO of HGMH, emphasized the importance of participating in the TGLN notification process, “Our commitment to patient-centered care means respecting and supporting the decisions our patients make, including their choice to become organ and tissue donors. We are proud to be taking this step forward, ensuring that every opportunity to save lives is realized within our walls and beyond.”

The implementation of the TGLN program at HGMH reflects the hospitals ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding care for its communities. This new partnership will also allow the healthcare team to connect with donor families, offering guidance, support, and the opportunity to make a profound impact through donation.

Through the TGLN, patients and families can make a meaningful difference by becoming donors, helping to meet the growing need for organ and tissue transplants across Ontario.

For more information about organ and tissue donation, visit the Trillium Gift of Life Network at www.giftoflife.on.ca.

ABOUT HÔPITAL GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) has been established in Alexandria, Ontario, for over 55 years. HGMH provides acute care, 24-hour emergency services, outpatient services and rehabilitation to over 41,000 residents every year. Our team includes over 180 staff members, 50 Medical Staff members and 100 volunteers who all take pride in bringing quality health care to our local Eastern Ontario community.