HGMH unveils new strategic plan for 2023-2028

Alexandria, ON – Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) is excited to announce the launch of its new strategic plan, Delivering Outstanding Care for Our Communities, which outlines the organizations reimagined mission, vision, values and strategic priorities over the next five years.

The plan has been developed in collaboration with many important people, groups, and organizations. This includes hospital staff, physicians, volunteers, patients and families, local partners within and outside healthcare, and the broader community. The strategic plan focuses on a vision to provide seamless integrated care for the Hospital’s communities now and into the future.

“Our new strategic plan reflects our commitment to providing the highest quality care to our patients and their families” said Robert Alldred-Hughes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We recognize that healthcare is rapidly changing, and we must continue to evolve and innovate to meet the needs of our patients and communities. This strategic plan provides guidance for how we will do that over the next five years.”

The strategic plan focuses on four key priorities: Quality & Safety, People & Culture, Integration & Standardization, and Future Planning. “The Board is very proud of this plan. We wanted to ensure a significant focus given to enriching the patient experience through quality, safe care that welcomes patients and families as partners in care. In addition, investing in our people was seen as an important focus because they are the people who will support care to our communities in a way that aligns with our organization’s strategic direction” said Frank Wetering, HGMH Board Chair.

To view the full strategic plan and for more information, please visit www.hgmh.on.ca.