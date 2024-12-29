‘Hockey Night in Winchester’ Raises $53,917.18 for Winchester District Memorial Hospital

There were some great cross-ice passes, a few jabs here and there, and even the odd breakaway, at the WDMH Foundation’s All-Stars Hockey Game in Winchester on November 2nd . There was also a lot of laughter and many, many autographs – thanks to the NHL alumni who joined local players on the ice.

The final score doesn’t matter – but the final tally raised for the WDMH Foundation’s Family Care Fund certainly does. $53,917.18 was raised to support families just like yours, wherever the need is greatest at WDMH.

“It was so fun to welcome Wendel, Todd, Matt, Jesse, Shean, Chris, Jason and Geraldine to Winchester,” notes Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “And it was great to see so many local hockey fans step up to raise funds and play with their idols, while supporting our local hospital. Thank you to everyone who was part of this event, including the sponsors, volunteers and spectators!”