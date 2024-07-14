Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) Announces New Slate of Directors and Celebrates Excellence in Healthcare

On June 26, Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), marking a significant day of governance, reflection, and celebration. The event featured the election of a new slate of directors who will steer the hospital towards continued success in providing top-tier healthcare to the community.

The elected directors for the 2024-2025 fiscal year are:

Dr. Stuart Robertson, Chair

Louise Boyling, Vice-Chair

Charlotte Nagy, Treasurer

Carole Larocque, Director

François Desjardins, Director

Dr. Geneviève Raby, Director

Gerard McDonald, Director

Gordon Peters, Director

Heidi Salib, Director

Dr. Raynald Cardinal, Director

Wendy Rozon, Director

Frank Wetering, Past Chair

A highlight of the meeting was a poem reading by a patient, Mr. Ted Wall, which he wrote about the hospital and the exceptional care and support received from the staff while admitted. His testimony underscored the dedication and commitment of the healthcare professionals at HGMH in providing outstanding patient care.

Additionally, the AGM included the presentation of the hospital’s financial statements by the auditor, and the approval of amendments to the professional staff by-laws and corporate by-laws, reflecting the hospitals commitment to maintaining high standards and effective governance.

The AGM closed with the presentation of the Board Award of Excellence which was awarded to two hospital staff members: Jennifer Bellefeuille, Registered Practical Nurse, and Keri-Lyne Massia, Executive Assistant to the CEO, Board Liaison & Communications Officer. This prestigious award recognizes the extraordinary contributions, dedication, and the positive impact brought to the organization.

The Annual Report, detailing the hospital’s achievements and financial performance was shared with all those in attendance at the meeting. Hard copies of the Annual Report are available upon request by emailing info@hgmh.on.ca or by calling 613-525-2222 X4104, and an electronic version can be accessed on the hospital’s website.

HGMH extends its gratitude to all the attendees and speakers who contributed to the success of the Annual General Meeting and looks forward to a year of continued growth and excellence.

ABOUT HÔPITAL GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) has been established in Alexandria, Ontario, for over 55 years. HGMH provides acute care, 24-hour emergency services, outpatient services and rehabilitation to over 41,000 residents every year. Our team includes over 180 staff members, 50 Medical Staff members and 100 volunteers who all take pride in bringing quality health care to our local Eastern Ontario community.