Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) Receives Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund (HIRF) to Restore Hospital Parking Lot and Sidewalks

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) is pleased to announce that it has received funding from the Ontario government’s Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund (HIRF) to restore and enhance the hospital’s parking lots and sidewalks. This much-needed project will improve safety, accessibility, and convenience for patients, staff, and visitors alike.

The restoration work will begin on September 23rd, 2024, and will be completed in four phases to minimize disruption to hospital operations and ensure continuous access to key areas. The project is scheduled to be completed by June 2025.

Robert Alldred-Hughes, President & CEO of HGMH, stated, “This funding allows us to invest in critical infrastructure upgrades that will enhance the experience for everyone visiting our hospital. By improving our parking lots and sidewalks, we are ensuring that our hospital remains accessible and safe for years to come. We are excited to get this important work underway and appreciate the patience and support of our community during the process.”

The parking lot refresh will be carried out in four phases, each focusing on a specific area of the hospital at one time. Throughout the project, HGMH will attempt to minimize disruption to patients, staff, and visitors by providing clear signage, alternate routes, and frequent updates on construction progress. Parking lot spaces and sidewalks may be temporarily unavailable during each phase, but accommodations will be made to ensure access to critical areas of the hospital at all times.

As the hospital progresses through the project, up to date information will be made available on the hospital’s Facebook page and website.