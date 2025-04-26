How WDMH is fighting spread of measles

Winchester District Memorial Hospital is taking reminding the public that everyone can help arrest the spread of measles.

“If you suspect or confirm that you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, please notify us immediately upon your arrival,” the WDMH says.

Measles can spread quickly in public spaces, especially in healthcare settings where there are vulnerable patients, including those with weakened immune systems, infants, and pregnant individuals. “By advising us immediately, we can act to better ensure your safety and the safety of others.”

Measles is highly contagious, and taking precautions is important to avoid spreading the virus to others. The following symptoms may be indications of measles: High fever, rash, cough, runny nose, red eyes.

If you know or suspect that you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles in the past 21 days:

Stay home and isolate according to Eastern Ontario Health Unit guidance.

Contact Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) for advice on testing or next steps: 1-800-267-7120

Call ahead to your primary healthcare provider for advice on symptom management

If you need emergency care for symptoms of measles (fever and red rash and/or cough, runny nose, etc.) and/or you have been in contact with someone with measles in the last 21 days:

Wear a mask

Immediately upon arrival, advise the clerk of your symptoms and/or if you have been in contact with someone with measles in the last 21 days

Please verify your immunization status for measles; this will be asked upon arrival.

A staff member will guide you through when, where and how to safely enter our emergency department.

If you are a visitor: Please do not enter the hospital or visit patients if you are feeling unwell. Stay home until you feel well and have completed your isolation period.