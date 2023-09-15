I’m Happy to Help!

Bill Ewing likes to help people. For 20 years, he has owned Bill’s Towing & Recovery, getting people out of difficult situations and keeping them safe. “We need to support each other,” he says.

So, when he was asked to get involved with The Grand Parade to help build the new Dundas Manor, Bill was all in: “When I heard about this event, I said let’s do it. We need Dundas Manor in our community.”

The Grand Parade is set for Saturday, September 16th. It’s a family-friendly fundraising walk in support of the new Dundas Manor. Team captains can sign up online and create teams of friends and family to raise funds and walk together. The walk – 2.5 or 5 kilometres – winds through Winchester.

Bill is a Supporting Sponsor for The Grand Parade and is one of more than 20 local businesses and organizations who are providing financial support and volunteers. “We couldn’t have this parade without our supportive community,” notes Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters. “Thank you to everyone who is helping. It’s going to be a fun day on September 16th.”

Grand Parade walkers start their journey on Fred Street, at the back of where the new home will be located. They will pass by the current Dundas Manor and stop for a rest at Sweet Corner Park downtown. Every walker who raises $150 (adult) or $75 (youth) or more qualifies for a Grand Parade t-shirt. And, if you would like to walk but don’t want to start a team, please join the WDMH Foundation one!

The estimated cost of the new Dundas Manor is $63 million. The provincial government is providing approximately $45 million. Our campaign goal is $18 million. And we’re well on our way! We are so grateful!

For all the details about The Grand Parade, to sign up, or to donate, please visit https://thegrandparade.org/location/winchester.

For more information about the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.