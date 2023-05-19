IMPORTANT PUBLIC NOTICE

Provided by the Township of South Glengarry

The Township of South Glengarry Issues a PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY for Glen Walter

The Township of South Glengarry is advising all people in Glen Walter Area to boil their tap water before drinking it, after recent test results detected low water pressure in the drinking water system serving the area. The PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY is in effect until further notice.

To avoid possible illness, you must bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it. Let the water cool down before using or drinking. Boiling the water will kill the harmful microorganisms in the water.

Until further notice, use boiled water or an alternate source of safe drinking water (such as bottled water) for:

drinking making ice cubes, juices or other mixes preparing baby food or infant formula preparing food, including washing fruits and vegetables gargling or brushing teeth or dentures

Hand Washing

Wash hands with bottled water, or boiled then cooled water. If using non-boiled tap water, wash hands with liquid soap and dry thoroughly. Then rinse/sanitize using one of two solutions:

Alcohol-based hand disinfectant containing more than 70% alcohol, or Mild bleach solution (see below for instructions).

Bathing

Toddlers and young children should not take baths or showers as they are likely to ingest water. Give sponge baths instead. Adults, teens and older children can safely take showers.

Washing and Cleaning

Dishes, cutting boards and countertops can be washed with soap and water and then disinfected with a strong bleach solution (see below for instructions). Laundry can be done as usual.

Contact your doctor if you experience ongoing symptoms of nausea, cramps, diarrhea, jaundice, headache or severe fatigue. To date, no cases of illnesses are being investigated to determine if they are linked to the community’s drinking water.

The Township of South Glengarry continues to work closely with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit to determine the source of the problem and to fix it.

Instructions To Make Bleach Solution

Mild Bleach Solution (use after washing hands with non-boiled tap water)

Place 1 tsp of liquid household bleach in 4.5 L of water. Mix and let stand for at least 15 minutes before using. The mixture can be transferred to smaller clean containers for use. Label the containers as follows: “MILD BLEACH SOLUTION – DO NOT DRINK.”

Strong Bleach Solution (use to disinfect dishes, cutting boards and countertops)

Place 1 tsp of liquid household bleach in 3 cups of water. Mix and let stand for at least 15 minutes before using. The mixture can be transferred to smaller clean containers for use. Label the containers as follows: “STRONG BLEACH SOLUTION – DO NOT DRINK.”

Do not drink bleach solution.

Do not store bleach solution in empty water bottles.

Keep out of reach of children.

For more information, please visit www.southglengarry.com or contact:

Dillen Seguin

Director of Water and Wastewater

Township of South Glengarry

dseguin@southglengarry.com