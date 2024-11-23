Iroquois Matilda Lions Club Supports the Operating Room at WDMH

A trip to the operating room at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) usually involves receiving anesthesia to prepare for surgery. Now, a new anesthesia pump will support the very best care of our patients.

The Iroquois Matilda Lions Club recently donated $2,000 to the Foundation’s General Equipment Fund for purchases such as the new pump. Funds were raised through their bingo nights.

“We’re so happy to support the purchase of the new anesthesia pump with this donation!” notes Lion Nancy Barkley. “It was wonderful to present the cheque in front of our Bingo players and share in this great cause together.”

Additional funds were provided by Family Care Fund donors who want to support families just like theirs. In total, the WDMH Foundation was pleased to be able to support the purchase of two pumps for the hospital.

“Thank you to the Lions Club and everyone who is helping to ensure that WDMH has the very best equipment to care for its patients,” sums up Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events.