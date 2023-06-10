Iroquois Waterfront Committee requesting public feedback

June 10, 2023 — Changed at 14 h 13 min on June 7, 2023
Provided by the Municipality of South Dundas
The South Dundas Iroquois Waterfront Committee is requesting public feedback.

Committee members are inviting residents to attend a public demonstration at the Iroquois Beach on Sunday, June 11, 2023 after sunset around 9 p.m.

Expressing opinions on a proposed waterfront path lighting project will be encouraged during the demonstration. The committee is seeking this feedback before making any proposal to South Dundas Council.

“The purpose of the proposed lighting is to provide effective pathway lighting along the Iroquois waterfront between the beach and Boathouse Road, for those that use the path in the evenings,” said committee member Tammy Thom.

“This is particularly important in the fall, winter and early spring when the sun rises and sets for a shorter period of time. It is the Iroquois Waterfront Committee’s objective to provide effective lighting for the safety of the residents that walk in the evening or early hours. “

Iroquois Waterfront Committee Chairperson John Ross has sourced two demonstrations lights for the pathway to display. He states that the lights will not create light pollution to residents of Elizabeth Drive in Iroquois, nor will they interfere with the view of passing ships.

“It is important to the Iroquois Waterfront Committee that the residents of South Dundas come and see the pathway lighting demonstration themselves,” said Thom. “Residents are welcome to view the lighting demonstration, ask questions and give feedback.”

