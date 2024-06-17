Join Us for Family Fun Day!

Rumour has it that Dunwin, our favourite elephant, might be coming to the WDMH Foundation Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 22nd. And we’ve also heard that our friends at the Dundas County Dairy Producers may be bringing Maple the Cow along. Now, we just hope you and your family will join them!

Everyone is welcome at this family event taking place from 10 am to 2 pm at 100 Club Park in Winchester (577 Main Street West). The Family Fun Day will include games for all ages including giant lawn games, door prizes, free hot dogs and ice cream (while quantities last), a 50/50 raffle and more.

“This is a fun, free family event and we hope everyone will stop by,” says Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events at the WDMH Foundation. “It’s our chance to say thank you to our wonderful community – for your support and your commitment to health care close to home.”

The event will take place rain or shine so please dress accordingly.

Thank you to the many sponsors who are helping to make this event possible.