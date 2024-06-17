Join Us for Family Fun Day!

June 17, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 08 min on May 24, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation
Comment count:
Join Us for Family Fun Day!

Rumour has it that Dunwin, our favourite elephant, might be coming to the WDMH Foundation Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 22nd.  And we’ve also heard that our friends at the Dundas County Dairy Producers may be bringing Maple the Cow along. Now, we just hope you and your family will join them!

 

Everyone is welcome at this family event taking place from 10 am to 2 pm at 100 Club Park in Winchester (577 Main Street West). The Family Fun Day will include games for all ages including giant lawn games, door prizes, free hot dogs and ice cream (while quantities last), a 50/50 raffle and more.

“This is a fun, free family event and we hope everyone will stop by,” says Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events at the WDMH Foundation. “It’s our chance to say thank you to our wonderful community – for your support and your commitment to health care close to home.”

The event will take place rain or shine so please dress accordingly.

Thank you to the many sponsors who are helping to make this event possible.

Share this article

Suggested articles

The Party Continues! 75th Birthday Family Skate Night Rescheduled to February 10th
Regional News

The Party Continues! 75th Birthday Family Skate Night Rescheduled to February 10th

WDMH and the WDMH Foundation invite everyone to join us for a 75th Birthday Free Family Skate Night on…

Join MCA and RRCA for a World Wetlands Day Celebration at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area
Regional News

Join MCA and RRCA for a World Wetlands Day Celebration at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area

MCA RRCA
RRCA welcomes new General Manager
Regional News

RRCA welcomes new General Manager

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority’s (RRCA) Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald is set to become the conservation authority’s new General…