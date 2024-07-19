Judicial Oversight Commission Ordinance Amendment Comment Period

AKWESASNE – (Ohiarihkó:wa/July 15, 2024) In accordance with the 2013 Tribal Procedures Act; the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Clerk is providing notification to membership of the proposed amendments to the Judicial Oversight Commission Ordinance.

Tribal members are encouraged to review and submit comments on the proposed amendment during a 30-day comment period that ends on Seskéha/August 14, 2024. The change is to allow quorum of the Judicial Oversight Commission at two (2) members instead of three(3) to make decisions.

The Judicial Oversight Commission was first adopted by Tribal Council Resolution 2011-44; it was later amended by TCR 2023-26. A copy of the proposed amendment is available for membership to view on the Tribal Members Portal that can be accessed from the Tribe’swebsite. The document can also be accessed by contacting the Tribe’s Office of Boards and Commissions or the Tribal Clerk’s Office by calling (518) 358-2272.

boardscommissions@srmt-nsn.gov , or by mailing or delivering them in-person to: The deadline to submit written comments for the proposed amendment is Seskéha/August 14, 2024 by emailing, or by mailing or delivering them in-person to:

Office of the Tribal Clerk

Ionkwakiohkwaró:ron Tribal Administration Building

71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way

Akwesasne, New York 13655

Following the review of any submitted comments; the Tribal Council shall have at least thirty (30) calendar days to consider the comments received and create a final draft of the proposed legislation. Responses to any submitted comments shall be provided in the form a summary.

Once the final draft of the amendment is complete, the Tribal Clerk’s Office shall issue a notice to membership that the legislation is being presented for adoption by Tribal Council Resolution (TCR).

For more information, please contact the Office of Boards and Commissions at (518) 358-2272.