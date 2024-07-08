Jumping Right In With Charlee’s Workout of the Day and the Chesterville Kayak Club!

As the WDMH Foundation’s Manager of Direct Mail & Events, Justine Plummer knows a thing or two about jumping in and having fun. Recently, Justine took part in two action-packed events in support of the WDMH Foundation – and was feeling the effects for a couple of days afterward!

Charlee’s WOD – Workout of the Day – took place on May 25th. It involved a 2000 metre run, 11 box jump burpees and 29 sit-ups – repeated four times. A few days later on June 8th, 66 kayaks headed down the river for a three-kilometre ride and poker run with the Chesterville Kayak Club.

“I participated in both events and it almost drained me,” laughs Justine. “I haven’t done CrossFit for years and I was just trying to keep up. And after the kayak ride, I was definitely feeling it in my abs for a few days. But it was so fun and we are so grateful to the organizers and everyone who joined in!”

The results are definitely worth the pain! Charlee’s WOD raised $2,340 for the WDMH Family Birthing Unit. And the Chesterville Kayak Club trip supported fourlocal charities, including $450 for the WDMH Foundation’s Cancer Care Navigator Fund.

“Thank you to everyone who organized and took part in these two special events,” sums up Justine. “It was great to meet everyone and have some fun together!”

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. To chat about fundraising events for Dundas Manor, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 orcpeters@wdmh.on.ca.