Keep your family safe, stay clear of waterway

Even in a typical winter, the ice around hydroelectric facilities is often much thinner than it appears, due to changing water flows and conditions. An unusually warm winter to date means many waterways are not as frozen as they typically would be at this time of year. In many areas of the province, there hasn’t been a prolonged period of below-zero temperatures to permit sufficient freezing, and even those areas that appear frozen aren’t necessarily stable. First responders have been called to help when people and pets have ventured onto unsafe ice in several areas of the province this winter season.

Always stay a safe distance from riverbanks and fast-flowing water.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety.

Quick facts

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 240 dams on 24 Ontario River systems.

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves and first responders at risk.

Quotes

“If you’re spending time outside this Family Day weekend, please ensure that you and your family stay clear of any waterways,” said Paul Seguin, OPG Senior Vice President, Renewable Generation. “The warning signs and barriers around our facilities are there for a reason, and that reason is safety.”

“Practicing water safety not only protects you but also our first responders,” said Rob Grimwood, OAFC President & Deputy Chief Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services. “While first responders, including firefighters, train for ice rescues, having to assist someone who has gone into the cold water is difficult and dangerous. Be sure to use common sense in these areas, so that everyone can go home and enjoy time with their family.”