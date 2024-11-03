Knights of Columbus Marionville Joins the Magic!

The Chevaliers de Colomb Conseil 7743 in Marionville has been supporting local communities since 1981. Their website explains that Knights of Columbus members lead a life of faith in action, a life of boldness in brotherhood, a life worth living.

Now, they are supporting residents at Dundas Manor – to live their best life too. Recently, two members from the Marionville club stopped by the Dundas Manor construction site to check out the new building and present a cheque for $1,000.

“The Knights of Columbus Marionville, Council 7743 is pleased to donate $1,000 for the construction of the new Dundas Manor. Our organization is a great supporter of community events and projects,” notes Réal Aubé, Secretary of Council and Treasurer Francois Marion.

“Thank you to these incredible volunteers who are truly living their values and helping to build a new home for the residents of Dundas Manor,” adds Kristen Casselman, Managing Director of the WDMH Foundation. “They are helping to make the dream come true.”

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH or Dundas Manor, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.