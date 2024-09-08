Leading the Way – Welcome to Our Newest Board Members

At Dundas Manor, we are fortunate to have a committed group of community volunteers sitting on our Board of Directors. This team shares their time and expertise and helps to set the direction for our home.

Recently, we welcomed two new members to the Board: Shannon Boyd and Margaret MacDonald.

Shannon Boyd grew up in South Mountain and settled back into the area two years ago. She says she was looking for an opportunity to get involved in the community and wanted to focus on health care: “I’m passionate about our healthcare system and my family has experienced the value of quality care at the end of life. It can’t be underestimated. I want to contribute, be visible and use my expertise to support the Manor in fulfilling its vision.”

Shannon brings more than 20 years of experience in both public health and health communications to the Board, including time at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto and Fraser Health Authority in BC. She has a Master’s Degree in Public Health and is a Registered Holistic Nutritionist

Margaret MacDonald has lived in Finch for more than 20 years and calls it home. She retired in 2019 after a 37-year career with the Ottawa Police Service (OPS). Margaret hasn’t stopped helping others, with multiple volunteer roles from library and literacy work to Art on the Waterfront in Chesterville. “Dundas Manor will be a good fit for me and I’m excited to come onboard,” she says. “It’s a caring, wonderful home.”

Margaret also brings extensive experience in board governance and communications to the Board. For the majority of her career at OPS, she worked in the communications field, retiring as Manager of Corporate Communications.

Both Shannon and Margaret are excited to get involved as construction continues and planning for the new home ramps up. “It’s a great time to join the Board,” sums up Margaret. “A brand new, larger long-term care home in our community is so important.”

Welcome Shannon and Margaret!