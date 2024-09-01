Let’s Take a Ride!

Let’s take a little ride – you down the highway in your new Jeep and the residents of Dundas Manor down the road to their new home in Winchester. Win your dream car – and help the Dundas Manor dream come true.

If old, run-down cars need a bit of bodywork, Dundas Manor needs a whole new chassis! The current building is deteriorating and outdated. The dining rooms are so small that residents literally eat their meals in the hallways. And don’t get us started on the crowded bedrooms, where sometimes four residents share a crowded space.

The new Dundas Manor is a win for everyone! It will be a home full of love and fun. Most bedrooms will be private and every room will have a window. There will be lots of natural light and large dining rooms where everyone can gather together. In fact, the new home will be double in size. We will welcome 30 additional residents, helping with the long waiting lists for a home and ensuring 30 more families stay close together – even though they are living apart.

“What won’t change is the outstanding dedication and commitment of the Dundas Manor team,” notes WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “Residents and family often tell us how blessed they are to have such wonderful care. This will only get better with a new home – thanks in part to your ticket purchase.”

There are only 8,100 tickets and they are $30 each, 5 tickets for $100 or 25 tickets for $250. And even better! The lottery includes one more early bird prize in September for $1,000.

You can also add a 50/50 option with 3 tickets for $5, 10 for $10, 60 for $30 or 200 for $70. The guaranteed jackpot is $9,995 but it could be much more!

To get your tickets, visit wdmhfoundationraffles.ca. Tickets are only available online. The grand prize and 50/50 draws take place on September 30th, 2024.

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6169. To chat about how you can help fundraise for Dundas Manor, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 or cpeters@wdmh.on.ca.