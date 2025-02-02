Magical Singing!

Woodroffe United Church in Ottawa was filled with music on December 13th as the Ottawa Carleton Male Choir and other special guests joined together in song at a Christmas concert. They also joined together to raise funds for the new Dundas Manor.

“We are thrilled to share the $2,500 was raised at the event,” notes Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “What a beautiful concert and an amazing result. Thank you!”

Choir Coordinator Henk Huizenga started the choir in 1997 and lives in Winchester. “We are very much looking forward to seeing the new Manor built,” he explained.

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. If you would like to host a community event to benefit the new Dundas Manor or Winchester District Memorial Hospital, please reach out to Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. Thank you for your support!