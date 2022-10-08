Marriage, Divorce, and Custody Code Final Draft Now Available

AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Clerk is providing notification to tribal members that after posting the “Tenkwahswanón:na” Chapter 2 — Marriage, Divorce, and Custody Code” for an additional 30-day comment period that it is now being posted as a final draft. No further comments were received from membership during the second comment period that ended on Kentenhkó:wa/September 30, 2022.

The final draft of the Marriage, Divorce, and Custody Code is available to review on the Tribal Members Portal, which can be accessed from the Tribe’s website at www.srmt-nsn.gov. Please follow the login instructions and upon entering the portal, scroll to “Tribal Codes, Ordinances & Referendums” to select the Family Court Code’s dropdown menu.

The presentation and video recordings of the Tsiothórhra/December 1, 2021 and the Tsiothórhra/December 15, 2021 informational sessions provided by the Tribal Court is also available to view from the Family Court Code’s dropdown menu. The recordings and materials can also be found under the main “Tribal Meeting” section for each date listed above.

Along with the Tribal Members Portal; a copy of the final draft of the Marriage, Divorce, and Custody Code is available upon request from the Tribal Clerk’s Office, Office of the General Counsel, or the main reception desk at the Ionkwakiohkwaronon Tribal Administration Building until Kentenhkó:wa/November 7, 2022. After this period has closed, Tribal Council shall sign the legislation into law by tribal council resolution.