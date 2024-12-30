Maxville Manor Receives $250,000 Donation for Expansion

Maxville Manor is embarking on a $68 million redevelopment project to address the urgent need for long-term care beds in Ontario. With over 43,000 seniors currently on waiting lists across the province, Maxville Manor will add 38 new beds, bringing its total to 160. The project, set for completion in 2028, aims to meet growing demand and support a waitlist of over 100 individuals.

In addition to increasing capacity, the expansion will provide job creation opportunities, with more than 75 new positions in healthcare, administration, and other sectors. Over 180 volunteer opportunities will also be available, enhancing community involvement. The revamped facility will serve over 140,000 hot meals annually, including through Meals on Wheels, and will strengthen outreach services such as meal delivery and transportation.

The project has already raised $8.6 million toward its $11 million fundraising goal, thanks in part to generous contributions, including a $250,000 donation from Levac Propane. CEO Amy Porteous expressed gratitude for the community’s support, highlighting the importance of donations, large and small, in making the project a success.

“We are very grateful for the recent and very generous $250,000.00 donation from Levac Propane toward our redevelopment campaign. It will support so many residents and families in the future as we expand to meet the needs of our local community.”

She also added, “Donations of any size are paramount to the overall success of our project, this includes the donation recently received from the Men’s Coffee Club which came together to raise $2010.00. The community is really coming together.”