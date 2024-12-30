Maxville Manor Receives $250,000 Donation for Expansion

December 30, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 08 min on December 28, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Maxville Manor Receives $250,000 Donation for Expansion
Bill Shields, Chair of the Maxville Manor Foundation; Christian Levac, President of Levac Propane; and Amy Porteous, CEO of Maxville Manor at a cheque presentation for $250,000. (Photo : submitted photo)

Maxville Manor is embarking on a $68 million redevelopment project to address the urgent need for long-term care beds in Ontario. With over 43,000 seniors currently on waiting lists across the province, Maxville Manor will add 38 new beds, bringing its total to 160. The project, set for completion in 2028, aims to meet growing demand and support a waitlist of over 100 individuals.

In addition to increasing capacity, the expansion will provide job creation opportunities, with more than 75 new positions in healthcare, administration, and other sectors. Over 180 volunteer opportunities will also be available, enhancing community involvement. The revamped facility will serve over 140,000 hot meals annually, including through Meals on Wheels, and will strengthen outreach services such as meal delivery and transportation.

The project has already raised $8.6 million toward its $11 million fundraising goal, thanks in part to generous contributions, including a $250,000 donation from Levac Propane. CEO Amy Porteous expressed gratitude for the community’s support, highlighting the importance of donations, large and small, in making the project a success.

“We are very grateful for the recent and very generous $250,000.00 donation from Levac Propane toward our redevelopment campaign. It will support so many residents and families in the future as we expand to meet the needs of our local community.”

She also added, “Donations of any size are paramount to the overall success of our project, this includes the donation recently received from the Men’s Coffee Club which came together to raise $2010.00. The community is really coming together.”

