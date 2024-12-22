Maxville Manor receives $250,000 donation

Maxville Manor has come closer to realizing its fund-raising target thanks to a $250,000 donation from Levac Propane.

The long-term care facility has raised $8.6 million toward its goal of collecting $11 million, the local share of its $68 million redevelopment project.

CEO Amy Porteous expressed gratitude for the community’s support, highlighting the importance of donations, large and small, in making the project a success.

“We are very grateful for the recent and very generous $250,000.00 donation from Levac Propane toward our redevelopment campaign. It will support so many residents and families in the future as we expand to meet the needs of our local community.”

She also added, “Donations of any size are paramount to the overall success of our project, this includes the donation recently received from the Men’s Coffee Club who came together to raise $2,010. The community is really coming together.”

Maxville Manor will add 38 new beds, bringing its total to 160. The project, set for completion in 2028, aims to meet growing demand and reduce a wait list of over 100.

In addition to increasing capacity, the expansion will create jobs, with more than 75 new positions in healthcare, administration, and other sectors. Over 180 volunteer opportunities will also be available, enhancing community involvement. The revamped facility will serve over 140,000 hot meals annually, including through Meals on Wheels, and will strengthen outreach services such as meal delivery and transportation.