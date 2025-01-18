McGillis and Massie Maintain Chair, Vice-Chair Positions at RRCA

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority’s (RRCA) Board of Directors re-elected Bryan McGillis as RRCA Chair and Jacques Massie as Vice-Chair. Both retained their positions by acclamation for another one-year term. The elections were held during the conservation authority’s annual meeting held on January 9, 2025, at the RRCA office at Gray’s Creek Conservation Area.

McGillis is Mayor of the Township of South Stormont, and has previously served as RRCA Chair in 2020, 2021, and 2024. He has served a combined total of 17 years on the RRCA Board, including five as Vice-Chair. McGillis has served his community with dedication since he was first elected to his municipality’s council in 1988.

“Thank you for the nomination, and for your confidence,” said Chair McGillis. “Looking back 36 years ago, when I was first appointed to the RRCA Board, I can say that every year was great; we always had a good team and worked well together. I also thank our staff for their continued service and efforts every day. It’s all appreciated very much.”

RRCA’s Vice-Chair, Jacques Massie, is Councillor at Large for the Township of North Glengarry, and has been on the conservation authority’s Board for the last five years, becoming its Vice-Chair in 2024.

“I’m proud to be Vice-Chair of the RRCA, and to have your confidence. I enjoy working with this board and our very talented staff,” said Vice-Chair Massie. “I’m looking forward to taking on this year with all of you.”

The RRCA’s eight-member Board of Directors consists of representatives from its five member municipalities: the City of Cornwall and the Townships of South Glengarry, North Glengarry, South Stormont, and North Stormont. The Board oversees the conservation authority’s budget, programs, and services. One of Ontario’s 36 conservation authorities, the RRCA has provided community-led, watershed-based natural resource management since its establishment in 1963.

“Our Board of Directors help guide and support our staff who deliver essential environmental services to municipalities,” says Alison McDonald, RRCA’s General Manager / Secretary-Treasurer. “These include protecting people and property from natural hazards such as flooding and erosion, conserving environmentally significant land, protecting municipal drinking water, fostering landowner stewardship, and providing recreation and eco-tourism opportunities.”