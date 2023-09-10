Meet! Move! Munch! … at The Grand Parade for Dundas Manor

The Grand Parade is just over a week away – and there’s still time to sign up for a fun day in support of the new Dundas Manor! Join us on Saturday, September 16th for a family-friendly fundraising walk or roll throughout Winchester.

Currently, the WDMH Foundation is ranking #2 in Canada (out of 30 charities) for money raised and #1 for the number of walkers registered! This is amazing and shows how much people cherish Dundas Manor and want to see a new home built.

We are thrilled to offer some fun things the day of the event – all FREE for participants! There will be photos (team photos taken), face painting, delicious drinks, Timbits, music, snacks at the rest stop in the park, and a tasty BBQ at the end of the walk. Every participant will also receive a coupon for an ice cream cone.

Team captains can sign up online and create teams of friends and family to raise funds and walk together. The walk – 2.5 or 5 kilometres – winds through Winchester. Grand Parade walkers start their journey on Fred Street, at the back of where the new home will be located. They will pass by the current Dundas Manor and stop for a rest at Sweet Corner Park downtown. Every walker who raises $150 (adult) or $75 (youth) or more qualifies for a Grand Parade t-shirt. And, if you would like to walk but don’t want to start a team, please join the WDMH Foundation one!

Check in begins at 10:00 am, and the send-off will be at 11:00 am. For full details, please visit the website www.thegrandparade.org/winchester – you can sign up to walk, lead a team, volunteer or donate!

The estimated cost of the new Dundas Manor is $63 million. The provincial government is providing approximately $45 million. Our campaign goal is $18 million. And we’re well on our way but still need your help! Thank you!

For more information about the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.