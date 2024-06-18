Metcalfe and District Lions Club Joins the Magic!

June 18, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 43 min on June 14, 2024
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation
Metcalfe and District Lions Club Joins the Magic!
Metcalfe Lions Club President Cheryl Sullivan presents a cheque for $2,500 for the new Dundas Manor to Cholly Boland, CEO. (Photo : WDMHF)

Last month, Cholly Boland, CEO of Winchester District Memorial Hospital and Dundas Manor, was invited to a meeting of the Metcalfe & District Lions Club. He came to provide an update on health care close to home – and left with a generous donation to help build the new Dundas Manor.  The Club has donated $2,500 to the campaign!

“It was great to meet the Lions and share the latest news,” notes Cholly Boland. “And it was equally wonderful to accept this generous donation. We are so grateful to the many local groups and service clubs who are supporting this special new home for our community.”

“The Metcalfe & District Lions are happy to support and give back to our community and to the WDMH Foundation to help build the new Dundas Manor,” says Club President Cheryl Sullivan.

The new Dundas Manor is much more than just a new building – it will be a beautiful home for our community. It will give residents more privacy. It will add 30 more beds for more residents. It will keep families together even though they are living apart. It will give every resident a window. It will add more dining space and eliminate hallway dining.

The estimated cost of the new building is $63 million. The provincial government is providing approximately $45 million. Our campaign goal is $18 million. To date, more than $13.3 million has been given by our generous community. Thank you!

For more details about the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign and how you can donate, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.

