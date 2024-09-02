More funds to fight invasive phragmites

The ongoing battle against the invasive Phragmites in Eastern Ontario has received a boost from the Ontario government, which is funding three area projects aimed at halting the spread of the plant that is also known as the European common weed.

The St. Lawrence River Institute of Environmental Sciences and the Raisin Region and South Nation River conservation authorities are among the 38 organizations that are benefiting from $650,000 from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources.

“Given the scale of the problem in our region, a phased, collaborative approach is essential,” said Matt Windle, Program Leader, at the River Institute.

“This funding from the Invasive Phragmites Control Fund will provide critical support for partners involved with the Eastern Ontario Phragmites Working Group to work together to improve our understanding of invasive phragmites distribution and begin developing a shared strategy for monitoring, management, and control. This work will provide a crucial foundation for a coordinated, landscape-level management approach to address the negative impacts of invasive phragmites in our region and beyond.”

The institute has received funding to improve the understanding of phragmites distribution and develop a regional strategy in Cornwall, South Stormont, and South Glengarry. The project will standardize mapping protocols, create maps, and establish a shared web map for ongoing data collection and monitoring. It will also develop criteria for prioritizing management actions and improve communication with landowners and the public, ensuring a comprehensive and coordinated approach to long-term phragmites management in Eastern Ontario.

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) plans to undertake a one-year project to identify phragmites distribution in select areas throughout the region. The RRCA will also support the development of a collaborative and regional strategy for standardizing mapping and inventory practices, data sharing, and outreach. The strategy will also propose methods for prioritizing certain areas for phragmites management.

Phragmites, also known as the European common reed, is one of the most aggressive invasive plants in Canada. It rapidly spreads and forms dense stands, outcompeting native vegetation, altering habitats, and impacting biodiversity. Phragmites disrupts wetlands, reduces habitat for wildlife, and impedes drainage in agricultural lands, leading to significant ecological and economic consequences.