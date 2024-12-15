More Mental Health Support – Close to Home at Winchester District Memorial Hospital

A new option for mental health support at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) is connecting patients to specialists in our region – sometimes even from your own home. It is part of WDMH’s telemedicine program.

At WDMH, telemedicine connects patients to specialists who work in other hospitals. “Patients have options on how they connect to a specialist virtually,” notes Clinical Manager Kyle Jones. “They can come to WDMH for their online appointments or even connect at home.”

The mental health telemedicine program is available to adults (18 to 65 years of age) for non-emergent needs, including diagnosis and treatment recommendations.

A virtual visit is just like a regular appointment; the only difference is that you will see and speak with your healthcare provider via video on a screen. The appointment is secure, private and confidential. It can only be seen and heard by you and your healthcare provider.

“We know that accessing specialists can sometimes be more difficult for rural residents,” adds Cholly Boland, CEO. “Virtual care reduces the need for patients to travel to receive care, allowing patients and their families to receive care in their own community.”

WDMH currently offers telemedicine appointments for these programs: Infectious Diseases, Mental Health, Oncology, Orthopedic Surgery, Pain Clinic, Physiotherapy and Cardiac Rehab Program, Respirology, Thrombosis and Thoracic Surgery.

Patients require a physician referral for a telemedicine appointment. For more information, please speak to your family doctor or call 613-774-2420 ext. 6318.

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.