Municipality of South Dundas recognizes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The Municipality of South Dundas hosted its third ceremony for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

“While we are a new Council Team this term, and there are many new Staff members who have joined the Team this year, we want to emphasize that we are all committed to advancing our reconciliation efforts,” said South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad. “It is our responsibility to reflect on our national and local history. We must shine a light on the dark elements of our history in order to heal together.”

Opening remarks were made by South Dundas communications coordinator Shawna O’Neill; songs were performed by Akwesasne musician Theresa Bear Fox; and speeches were made by South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad, Grand Chief of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne Abram Benedict, and SDG Warden Tony Fraser.

Dozens of students were in attendance from Grades 5 and 6 at Morrisburg Public School and Grades 7 and 8 at St. Mary-St. Cecilia Catholic School.

“Today we recognize and remember the people, many of whom were children, that suffered and lost their lives at residential schools. We understand that the intergenerational trauma caused by the residential school system, and other oppressive systems like the Sixties Scoop, still impact Indigenous people today… we want to do what we can to reaffirm our support that Every Child Does Matter – not just now, but in our past, too. We must celebrate Indigenous culture and always seek to improve our relationship-building with our Indigenous neighbours and friends,” said Mayor Broad.

“The last residential school in Canada closed in about 1992. That is not that long ago. And to think, us as parents, as a community, that we instill within our institutions ‘take care of our children’. I am glad that we have so many children here today to share in and acknowledge the history of Canada, but also to understand and learn,” said Grand Chief Abram Benedict.

“As residents of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, we have a role to play in the larger tapestry of reconciliation. Together, we can weave a brighter future—one where the scars of the past serve as a reminder of our commitment to justice, understanding, and unity. Thank you for being here today, and may Truth and Reconciliation Day inspire us all to be agents of change, healing, and hope,” said SDG Warden Tony Fraser.