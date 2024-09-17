Muriel and Stewart Carruthers Have Joined the Dream!

Every birthday is a great reason to celebrate – but Stewart Carruthers’s 80th birthday was made even more special with meaningful gifts from family and friends. Stewart and his wife Muriel invited everyone to give back to the community with a donation to the new Dundas Manor. And they did!

“We held a private party for our immediate family to celebrate Stewart’s milestone,” explains Murel. “For anyone who knows this family name, there wouldn’t have been enough space on the farm to extend that invitation to all family members and the community!”

The Carruthers asked guests to forgo cards or gifts because they didn’t need a thing. “We had a generic box on the birthday table for anonymous monetary gifts and put campaign donation cards beside the box. We were pleased with – and proud of – the many family members who contributed!”

In addition, as a birthday gift to himself and the Manor, Stewart made his own substantial donation to further the cause.

“We encourage everyone to continue supporting the Dundas Manor,” sum up Muriel and Stewart. “The construction has started and as the building comes to fruition, there will be additional funds needed to make this building a special home.”

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. To chat about fundraising events for Dundas Manor, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 or cpeters@wdmh.on.ca. For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.