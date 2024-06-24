Mystery Solved! Iroquois-Matilda Lions Club Makes Magic

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration took on a new twist as the Iroquois-Matilda Lions Club hosted a murder mystery dinner and raised funds for local charities at the same time. Guests enjoyed an Irish dinner followed by a hilarious play written by Laurie McRae-Bingley.

Recently, the Lions wrote a giant cheque for $4,000 to the WDMH Foundation in support of the new Dundas Manor. They made a similar donation to the House of Lazarus backpack program.

“Lions are all about kindness! ‘We serve’ isn’t just a catchy motto, it’s the core of our existence,” explains Lion Maureen Mulcair. “We’re a team who believes a little love can go a long way. We’re super excited about the new Dundas Manor – it’s the perfect way to keep families together and bring a smile to our community!”

“Thank you to Maureen and her team for organizing this event,” notes Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters. “It was a fun evening and we are so grateful for everyone’s support of this essential community project!”

The new Dundas Manor will be more than double the size of the current home. Thirty additional residents will be welcomed. There will be four resident home areas called Homesteads. Each one will have a wonderful gathering space as well as beautiful outdoor gardens nearby. Hallway dining will be a thing of the past as there will be four large, bright dining rooms with enough space for everyone. Rooms in the new home will be larger – and everyone will have a window.

For more details about the WDMH Foundation, please visit www.wdmhfoundation.ca. For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.

If you are considering hosting a fundraising event to benefit the WDMH Foundation, please reach out to Justine Plummer at 343-543-0069 for hospital events and to Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 for Dundas Manor events. Thanks for your support!