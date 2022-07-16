New WDMH Foundation Board Chair Brings Expertise and Enthusiasm

It was a fond farewell and a warm welcome at the virtual WDMH Foundation Annual General Meeting held in June. To start, Peter Krajcovic was thanked for his leadership as he completes his term as Board Chair. “You have made a significant commitment to health care close to home and we will miss you on the Board,” noted WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman.

“One of the things I’m going to miss is giving these annual updates on the wonderful work of the WDMH Foundation,” summed up Peter. “Once again, our donors have amazed us with their generous gifts to support health care close to home.”

Christine Chevalier was confirmed as the new Board Chair. Chris says she is excited to talk the helm: “I am so very honoured and pleased to have been elected as Chair. Over the past five years, I have grown to know WDMH and Dundas Manor well. I look forward to continuing my work with this incredible team – to help grow our community of donors and to work together to help ensure that WDMH is the very best hospital, and that Dundas Manor is the very best long-term-care home, to be found anywhere!”

Chris says that volunteering has been part of her life since she was a candy striper at the Montreal General Hospital as a teenager. Chris moved to Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry in the early 1990s, and when she retired, she saw an opportunity to ‘give back’.

“We are so happy to have Chris as our Chair,” adds Kristen Casselman. “She brings expertise and enthusiasm to the role.”