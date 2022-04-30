North Dundas Firefighters sharpen skills with live fire training

April 30, 2022 — Changed at 15 h 29 min on April 27, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by Township of North Dundas
North Dundas Firefighters sharpen skills with live fire training
North Dundas Mayor Tony Fraser and Fire Chief Mike Gruich observe the live fire training exercises held on Saturday, April 23, at the Chesterville Arena.

 

Volunteer firefighters with the North Dundas Fire Service (NDFS) received invaluable hands-on training last week. The Mobile Live Fire Training Unit (MLFTU) was on site at the Chesterville Arena from Tuesday, April 19 to Saturday, April 23.

Fire Chief Mike Gruich says, “Approximately 80 per cent of North Dundas Firefighters received training through the MLFTU, which is the second unit of its kind in the province.”

As part of the training offered via the MLFTU, firefighters experience real flames, extreme heat, high humidity, severely restricted visibility and thick smoke during their real-world training. The MLFTU simulates structure fires to ensure firefighters throughout Ontario are prepared when emergencies happen. The MLFTU provides an opportunity for North Dundas Firefighters to receive this high-level training locally.

North Dundas Mayor Tony Fraser says, “It’s a great way to bring the team together and provide essential training.”

Thanks goes out to the NDFS Training Committee for spearheading the initiative and to all the local firefighters who took part!

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Saluting Our Volunteers
Regional News

Saluting Our Volunteers

   This is National Volunteer Week and while our volunteers are not at the hospital right now, we still want to salute and thank them for everything they do at WDMH.…

$ 200,000 for meaningful projects in Ontario!
Regional News

$ 200,000 for meaningful projects in Ontario!

  Ontario, April 20, 2022— The board of directors of the Desjardins Ontario Credit Union are pleased to open the call for…