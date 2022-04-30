North Dundas Firefighters sharpen skills with live fire training

Volunteer firefighters with the North Dundas Fire Service (NDFS) received invaluable hands-on training last week. The Mobile Live Fire Training Unit (MLFTU) was on site at the Chesterville Arena from Tuesday, April 19 to Saturday, April 23.

Fire Chief Mike Gruich says, “Approximately 80 per cent of North Dundas Firefighters received training through the MLFTU, which is the second unit of its kind in the province.”

As part of the training offered via the MLFTU, firefighters experience real flames, extreme heat, high humidity, severely restricted visibility and thick smoke during their real-world training. The MLFTU simulates structure fires to ensure firefighters throughout Ontario are prepared when emergencies happen. The MLFTU provides an opportunity for North Dundas Firefighters to receive this high-level training locally.

North Dundas Mayor Tony Fraser says, “It’s a great way to bring the team together and provide essential training.”

Thanks goes out to the NDFS Training Committee for spearheading the initiative and to all the local firefighters who took part!