North Glengarry Business and Community Awards 2024

September 26, North Glengarry Business and Community Awards were presented at the Maxville Sports Complex. The gala event, with live entertainment provided by Gabrielle Campbell, celebrated the community heroes who have committed their time and dedication to making North Glengarry a better place to live.

Phyllis Van Egmond was awarded Citizen of the Year Award for her continued efforts within the community. Phyllis has been an instrumental figure in community beautification, particularly in the Maxville area, sharing her love for horticulture with seniors at the Maxville Manor and with children at the public school. As President, Phyllis guided the Maxville & District Horticultural Society through the pandemic and onto celebrating the society’s 100th Anniversary.

The Quigley Highlanders Pipes and Drums were the recipients of the 2024 Community Services Award for their dedication and contribution as a community-based pipe band promoting the heritage of Glengarry for over 20 years. From Legion events, fairs, highland games, harvest festivals and ceilidhs, Quigley has entertained the community with the tunes both young and old love to hear.

The Glengarry Market, owned by Amanda Haley, is the winner of the Business of the Year Award. The Market began as The Brine Cellar, a home-based fermenting business, and has developed into a shop supporting products from more than 60 local vendors, growers, farmers and artisans. Offering great coffee and baked goods as well, the Glengarry Market has rapidly become a hub for the community.

The Excellence in Agriculture Award for 2024 was presented to Stonehouse Vineyard, which produces handcrafted, small batch wines made with cold climate grapes grown on the farm. Craig and Joanne MacMillan have created a park-like setting, offering views of farmland and vineyards, with a shop, winery and indoor venue that can host special events – all on a property that was originally granted to the family 8 generations earlier, in the late 1700s.

Youth of the Year recipient is Macauley Blaine for his leadership and mentoring of younger students as well as children in the community. Macauley played a key role in the reopening of the Alexandria pool and is a lifeguard at Glengarry Memorial Hospital. He served as both referee and volunteer coach with the Glengarry Soccer League – all of this above his required 40 hours of community service to graduate from high school.

Anne Thevenot was the recipient of the Senior of the Year Award at the North Glengarry ceremony. Anne’s enthusiasm and energy is evident in every project she participates. After 25 years educating students of North Glengarry, retired Anne is just as busy volunteering her time with organizing the Alexandria Terry Fox Run, encouraging members of the community to participate in local events, such as the annual Alexandria Garage Sale, and promoting reuse and recycle through clothing swaps and a little free library.

The 2024 Dedication and Leadership Award was presented to Denyse and Raymond Deschamps, who have been outstanding citizens in volunteering their time to their community. Raymond has spent countless hours maintaining skating rinks, barbecuing hot dogs for school events, supervising students’ lunch and lending his handyman skills. Denise’s fundraising efforts helped a local school purchase needed equipment for the students and her volunteer efforts at spaghetti dinners, barbecues, luncheons and neighbourhood events have no limits. Denise and Raymond exemplify how people can truly make a difference in their community.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Eric Metcalfe who has committed decades of time and energy helping his community. Eric’s volunteerism began as a teenager for the Kenyon Agricultural Society (KAS), eventually serving as President for a term. His efforts have ensured the buildings at the fairgrounds are always ready to host the crowds at variety of events, including the Glengarry Highland Games. Eric has volunteered for the Games and was President during the challenging pandemic years. Furthering his commitment to the community, Eric is also part of the fundraising committee for the redevelopment at the Maxville Manor, with the Kenyon Agricultural Society pledging $500K to support the project.

The Legacy Award was shared by two groups, The Glengarry Soccer League and the Glengarry Highland Games. The Glengarry Soccer League celebrated its 100th anniversary this year, making it one of the oldest continually operating sports leagues in Canada. The League played an important role in the realization of the Tim Horton’s Dome and uses it as home base during the colder months. Inducted into the Glengarry Sports Hall of Fame this year, its members participate in teams all over North and South Glengarry.

In 2024, the Glengarry Highland Games celebrated its 75th Anniversary and is the second recipient of the North Glengarry Legacy Award. Created in 1948 by local entrepreneurs who wanted to maintain the Scottish heritage of settlers to the area, the Games have grown from eight pipes and drums bands competing to the largest massed bands and Scottish competitions in North America. With its custom tartan worn proudly by many, the Glengarry Highland Games is truly the fabric of North Glengarry.