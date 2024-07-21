Notification of Public Comment Period for the Purchase of Land in Land Claim Settlement Area C

July 21, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 37 min on July 18, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
provided by Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe
Comment count:
Notification of Public Comment Period for the Purchase of Land in Land Claim Settlement Area C
(Photo : SRMT)
AKWESASNE  (Ohiarihkó:wa/July 16, 2024)  The Tribe adopted the Land Acquisition and Sales Policy (the “Policy”) in TCR 2009-71 to provide a greater level of transparency when the Tribe acquires land.
In accordance with Section II.F of the Policy, the Tribe is providing the Community with notice of the proposed acquisition of 194.5 acres more or less from White Pines Development Corp. The property is located at 311 Factory Road, Brasher Falls, New York and also known as Tax Map Id. #12.001-1-5. The land is undeveloped at this time.
The total cost of the land is $275,000. USD.
The property has been assessed by a third-party appraiser, and the purchase price for the land was validated within market value. The SRMT Environment Division and the Tribal Historic Preservation Office will be doing assessments for the property to make certain there are no concerns.
Tribal Members may provide written comments regarding the purchase at public.comment@srmt-nsn.gov. Comments will be accepted until August 15th, 2024.
Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Start your engines! We are so excited and grateful for this special event in support of the new Dundas Manor!
Regional News

Start your engines! We are so excited and grateful for this special event in support of the new Dundas Manor!

The Ontario Provincial Police’s Golden Helmets Precision Motorcycle Team will bring its family-oriented…