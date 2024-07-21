Notification of Public Comment Period for the Purchase of Land in Land Claim Settlement Area C

AKWESASNE – (Ohiarihkó:wa/July 16, 2024) The Tribe adopted the Land Acquisition and Sales Policy (the “Policy”) in TCR 2009-71 to provide a greater level of transparency when the Tribe acquires land.

In accordance with Section II.F of the Policy, the Tribe is providing the Community with notice of the proposed acquisition of 194.5 acres more or less from White Pines Development Corp. The property is located at 311 Factory Road, Brasher Falls, New York and also known as Tax Map Id. #12.001-1-5. The land is undeveloped at this time.

The total cost of the land is $275,000. USD.

The property has been assessed by a third-party appraiser, and the purchase price for the land was validated within market value. The SRMT Environment Division and the Tribal Historic Preservation Office will be doing assessments for the property to make certain there are no concerns.