Ongoing Vigilance Has Positive Impact

As the weather turns cooler and we head into another respiratory season, Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) is ready. In fact, the WDMH team never stops preparing for emerging infections.

We are proud to share that WDMH has maintained a remarkable record of no infectious outbreaks since 2015.

“We are very proud of these results and we know it is because everyone on the WDMH team is working together, with a commitment to patient safety and infection control,” notes CEO Cholly Boland.

Frida Plourde, WDMH’s Infection Control Nurse, agrees: “It is a team effort with constant communication. By focusing on hand hygiene, staff training, and daily surveillance measures, we have created a safe environment for both patients and our team.”

Part of WDMH’s success centres around daily rounds and a detailed chart review of each inpatient. In doing so, decisions can quickly be made to isolate patients with potential infectious diseases to carefully monitor their situation. Every day, we use this information to make the best decisions for our patients,” adds Frida Plourde.

And that vigilance will continue. “COVID-19 emerged as a worldwide pandemic nearly five years ago and now it is part of everyone’s day-to-day reality,” sums up Frida. “But it still poses a risk to many people, especially those who are elderly or immunocompromised. We all need to be vigilant and protect ourselves and others.”

In the coming weeks, there will be more details about both Influenza and Covid vaccinations. Everyone is encouraged to keep their immunizations up-to-date, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you are not feeling well.

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.