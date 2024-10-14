Ongoing Vigilance Has Positive Impact

October 14, 2024 — Changed at 19 h 40 min on October 9, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital
Comment count:
Ongoing Vigilance Has Positive Impact

As the weather turns cooler and we head into another respiratory season, Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) is ready. In fact, the WDMH team never stops preparing for emerging infections.

We are proud to share that WDMH has maintained a remarkable record of no infectious outbreaks since 2015.

“We are very proud of these results and we know it is because everyone on the WDMH team is working together, with a commitment to patient safety and infection control,” notes CEO Cholly Boland.

Frida Plourde, WDMH’s Infection Control Nurse, agrees: “It is a team effort with constant communication. By focusing on hand hygiene, staff training, and daily surveillance measures, we have created a safe environment for both patients and our team.”

Part of WDMH’s success centres around daily rounds and a detailed chart review of each inpatient. In doing so, decisions can quickly be made to isolate patients with potential infectious diseases to carefully monitor their situation. Every day, we use this information to make the best decisions for our patients,” adds Frida Plourde.

And that vigilance will continue. “COVID-19 emerged as a worldwide pandemic nearly five years ago and now it is part of everyone’s day-to-day reality,” sums up Frida. “But it still poses a risk to many people, especially those who are elderly or immunocompromised. We all need to be vigilant and protect ourselves and others.”

In the coming weeks, there will be more details about both Influenza and Covid vaccinations. Everyone is encouraged to keep their immunizations up-to-date, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you are not feeling well.

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Welcome to WDMH! Can I take your order?
Regional News

Welcome to WDMH! Can I take your order?

Food is Alison Bylsma’s love language. As Food Services Supervisor, she wants to ensure every inpatient at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) is served healthy…