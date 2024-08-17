Our Community Has Heart!

Throughout North and South Dundas, local communities have stepped up to support the new Dundas Manor – and spread the love across our region!

Let’s start with the Club du Bel Âge of Marionville. They have given$1,000 to the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign. Made up of mostly seniors in Marionville, this mighty group organizes events to benefit the community, including the Sugar Shack Brunch, quarterly social gatherings and dinners. The Club du Bel Âge works with other Marionville community groups and associations to make these events a success.

“We look forward to the opening of the new Manor in 2026 which will no doubt benefit individuals and families of our community,” noted the executive team.

Now let’s play ball! The ‘Big’ Doug Casselman Tribute baseball cardswere a big hit (pun intended!), thanks to brothers Barry and Tim Casselman. The cards paid tribute to their father who was a well-known baseball player in South Dundas and passed away in February at the age of 83.

“We are thrilled to donate $6,000 to the campaign from the card sales,” notes Barry Casselman. “Thank you to everyone who bought a card to celebrate both Dundas Manor and our Dad.”

Finally, our region was a sea of pink and purple hearts as part of Hearts for Dundas Manor. Six local businesses including Foodland stores in Iroquois, Greely, Osgoode, Russell and Winchester, as well as Giant Tiger in Morrisburg and Valumart in Morrisburg invited customers to make a donation, sign a paper heart and display their name proudly in the stores – showing their support for the new Dundas Manor. In all,$4,743.49 was raised.

“We can’t say it enough! We have amazing communities in our region and everyone is rallying around the new Dundas Manor,” sums up Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters. “Thank you for your support!”

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign and how you can get involved or donate, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. To chat about fundraising events for Dundas Manor, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 or cpeters@wdmh.on.ca. To chat about fundraising events for Winchester District Memorial Hospital, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 orjplummer@wdmh.on.ca.