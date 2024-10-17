Our Hearts Are Full! The Community Has Given More Than $14 million! Way to Go Donors!

The weather is starting to cool, but the thermometer is rising! The Dundas Manor campaign thermometer that is. It has officially surpassed the $14 million mark – with $14,000,500 donated for our region’s new long-term care home and just $3,999,500 left to go!

“There was never any doubt that our generous community could help us meet this next milestone!” notes WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “We are so grateful for your support – through individual donations, community events, legacy gifts, participation in events, volunteering at events, raffle ticket purchases, and so much more. It is an honour to work with, talk to, and plan longer term gifts with our donors. Everyone has a reason to give to Dundas Manor and we love hearing your stories.”

The WDMH Foundation continues to lead the fundraising efforts right alongside the construction of the new home. “As the walls go up, so do the gifts for Dundas Manor. We’re not there yet, but we will get there. Our community has shown us through their giving and kind words so far just how important Dundas Manor is to them,” adds Kristen.

As the campaign moves into the home stretch, the WDMH Foundation is saying a big thank you to Cindy Ault Peters who is finishing up her role as Campaign Assistant this week. “Cindy has been out and about in our region every day, meeting with donors and supporting and hosting events help us get to our goal. She has done an amazing job getting us to this point in the campaign and we are grateful she is staying on at the Foundation in a new role,” notes Kristen.

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH or Dundas Manor, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. To chat about major or legacy gift, please contact Erin Kapcala at 613-292-7468 orekapcala@wdmh.on.ca. For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.