Partnership Between HGMH and SDG Library Brings Books to the Bedside

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) is excited to announce a new initiative led by its Patient and Family Advisory Committee (PFAC), aimed at enriching the well-being and overall experience of patients through a unique partnership with the Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry (SDG) Library. This collaboration will provide patients with access to a wide range of digital library resources, including e-books, audiobooks, educational courses, and more, all available from the comfort of their hospital rooms.

At HGMH, the PFAC is more than just a committee meeting. It is a dedicated group of current and former patients, family members, and caregivers who share a passion for improving patient care and experiences at HGMH. Their commitment to supporting patients’ well-being inspired them to develop this collaborative and innovative partnership with the SDG Library, recognizing the therapeutic benefits of accessible knowledge, entertainment, and education during a patient’s hospital stay.

Patients can sign up for a digital library card, or use their existing one, to access these resources while in hospital. “The reason we started this program for patients stems from our belief that supporting their mental, emotional and educational needs during their hospital stay would help in their recovery. By making these resources available to them, they are able to keep their minds active and still enjoy the therapeutic benefits of reading; even when they may not be feeling their best.” Said Jennifer Shakleton, HGMH PFAC Member.

Emily Andrews, District Supervisor of SDG Library shared “The SDG Library is thrilled to embark on this unique partnership with HGMH. This collaboration is the first of its kind in SDG and we’re proud to be at the forefront of bringing the power of the library to HGMH patients. Our goal is to support those in their recovery journey, offering not only resources for education and relaxation but also moments of joy during their hospital stay. We believe that a good book or an opportunity to learn something new can provide comfort and inspiration when it’s needed most.” Patients regularly residing outside SDG Counties will be granted access to all digital resources for a 3-month period free of charge. Residents of SDG Counties will have access to the full suite of Library services when they leave the hospital, ensuring they can benefit from these resources within their local communities long after their stay.

“We are proud to partner with the SDG Library and commend the PFAC for spearheading this initiative. This is just one more example of our hospital’s commitment to providing your care, your way, which is our vision for bringing the patient and family voice in all that we do.” said Robert Alldred-Hughes, President and CEO of HGMH. “Providing access to engaging activities such as reading, listening, and learning is a way to create a more comfortable and healing environment for our patients.”

This collaboration with the SDG Library reflects Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital’s commitment to enhancing patient-centered care through innovative programs that support the mental, emotional, and educational well-being of the people it serves.