Patients Breathing Easier with New Pulmonary Function Testing Clinic at WDMH

A new outpatient clinic at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) has patients breathing a little easier – literally. The Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT) Clinic is designed to support patients with Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Fibrosis.

“One of the biggest challenges that patients face is adherence to therapy and to lifestyle changes that can improve their lung health,” explains Clinical Manager Shannon Horsburgh. “We want to support our patients in taking charge of their own health.”

The new PFT Clinic is staffed by a Registered Respiratory Therapist and Respirologist Dr. Qasim Alikham. It is for patients over the age of 15.

Each appointment includes an assessment, a lung test called spirometry, as well as a review of medications and how the devices work. Patients are taught to identify signs of concern as well as triggers that may lead to bigger challenges. Smoking cessation support is also provided if needed.

“The goal is to increase knowledge so that patients can play an active role in optimizing their health and managing their disease. For example, being able to recognize the first signs of loss of control or infection can help avoid hospital admission and improve their overall quality of life,” adds Shannon Horsburgh.

A physician referral is required.

