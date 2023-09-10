Peanut Line Bridge Rehabilitation Work – County Road 19

Williamstown, Ontario – The County Road 19 Peanut Line Bridge Rehabilitation Project has been completed and the Township welcomes users back onto the trail. The major rehabilitation work on the bridge resulted in a 7-week closure of the trail between County Road 27 and County Road 19.

The project included the rehabilitation of the existing steel bridge structure including the removal of the existing timber deck and replacing it with a new steel beam and grating deck. Additionally, a new railing and guide rail system was installed as well as rubber matting for pedestrian traffic.

The Township would like to thank the trail users for their patience during this project while the trail was closed. The bridge was re-opened in early July with minor construction items completed in August to close out the project.

