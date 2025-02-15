Planted Arrow Flowers and Gifts Join the Magic!

The team at Planted Arrow Flowers & Gifts knows that everyone loves to receive flowers. And their Joyce’s Joy initiative resulted in many happy recipients at Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home in December.

This annual gift giving tradition is a Secret Santa event for seniors – and it never disappoints. Customers can purchase an arrangement any time of year and they are all delivered just in time for Christmas.

This year, 124 arrangements were purchased and delivered. And even better – $1,240 was raised for the new Dundas Manor! How magical!

Owner Kelly Windle says it was their best Joyce’s Joy yet: “Thank you to the community of North Dundas for the continued support of the Planted Arrow and our Joyce’s Joy Initiative!”

“What a wonderful idea and what a generous community,” adds Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “Everyone at Dundas Manor is so grateful – for the beautiful flowers and for the support of their new home. Thank you!”

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. If you would like to host a community event to benefit the new Dundas Manor or Winchester District Memorial Hospital, please reach out to Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. Thank you for your support!