Police Blotter

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – Diana Pumnea, 39, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 15, 2024, and charged with assault with a weapon. It is alleged on March 15, 2024, the woman assaulted a man known to her with a weapon. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING, WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Patricia Rosenberg, 32, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 15, 2024, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on March 15, 2024, the woman attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. During the investigation, it was also revealed the woman was scheduled to attend court on Jan. 30, 2024, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On March 15, 2024, the warrant was executed and the woman was released to appear in court on April 23, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Robert Rafter-Leblanc, 26, of Long Sault, was arrested on March 15, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on March 15, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his residence at all times. It is also alleged on this date, the man was observed operating his motor vehicle in the area of Montreal Road. Police conducted a traffic stop and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 15, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order and two counts of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on March 16, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to reside at a specific residence and to not contact his ex-spouse. It is also alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not contact or communicate with his ex-spouse. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the man was located by police in the presence of his ex-spouse and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, it was also revealed the man was not residing at the specific address. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Ali Nasr, 49, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 15, 2024, and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000. It is alleged on March 2, 2024, the man attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. It is also alleged on March 4, 2024, the man attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 15, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

FRAUD

Cornwall, ON – James McCormick, 48, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 16, 2024, and charged with fraud under $5,000. It is alleged on March 16, 2024, the man was provided with a service he could not pay for. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on April 23, 2024.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Joseph Fortier, 67, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 17, 2024, and charged with impaired operation and over 80. It is alleged on March 17, 2024, police were conducting an inspection at a local establishment and an investigation ensued. As a result of the investigation, it is alleged the man was operating his motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 9, 2024.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Namasivayam Thuraisingam, 56, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 17, 2024, and charged with impaired operation and over 80. It is alleged on March 17, 2024, police responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area of Marlborough Street and Third Street East and an investigation ensued. As a result of the investigation, it is alleged the man was operating his motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 9, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Konner Thompson, 19, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 17, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on March 15, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to not attend a specific address and to not contact or communicate with a specific individual. It is alleged on this date, the man attended the residence and was in contact with the individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 17, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on May 2, 2024.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Brandon Lessard, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 17, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged between Oct. 11, 2023, and March 12, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to report in person to a probation officer and to notify the court or probation officer in advance of any change of name or address. He failed to do so and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 17, 2024, while police were dealing with a separate matter, the man was located and the warrant was executed. He was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Andre Fontaine, 55, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 17, 2024, and charged with nine counts of fail to comply with probation order and three counts of theft under $5,000. It is alleged:

On March 9, 2024, the man was bound by three separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On March 11, 2024, the man was bound by three separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On March 17, 2024, the man was bound by three separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On March 17, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Malcolm Pyper, 28, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 17, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on March 17, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his residence between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. In the early-morning hours on this date, police were conducting an inspection at a local establishment, where the man was allegedly observed. Police made contact with the man, who fled the scene. Later on March 17. 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Johnathan Bernard, 36, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 18, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged the man was previously bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to report to a probation officer. He failed to do so and, on March 14, 2019, a warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 18, 2024, while police were dealing with a separate matter, the man was located and the warrant was executed. He was held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Maryam Fisher-Nasr, 19, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 18, 2024, and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000. It is alleged on March 2, 2024, the woman attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. It is also alleged on March 4, 2024, the woman attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 18, 2024, the woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court on April 23, 2024.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 141 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. today).

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

