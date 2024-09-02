Prioritize your health. Come out and get tested.

Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) is pleased to be part of an important Prostate Awareness Event on Saturday, September 14th at the hospital. The event is presented by WDMH with the support of Motorcycle Ride for Dad, the Nation Valley ATV Club, the Black Walnut Prostate Cancer Support Group and Prostate Cancer Support Ottawa.

“If you are a man over 40, we hope you will stop by for a free PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood test,” notes WDMH’s Cancer Coach Claudia Gaspar. “Nurses, unit clerks and community volunteers will be on site to share information and give a simple blood test to monitor your prostate health.”

The event takes place from 8 to 11 am at WDMH, 566 Louise Street in Winchester. Parking is free.

Participants must bring their health card and email address (if they have one). Each participant will be registered and can activate a MyChart account to watch a short video and access their blood test results in about one week. Those who do not use email or MyChart will have their results mailed to them within four weeks. Results will be automatically sent to WDMH’s Urologist Dr. Ehab Elzayat who is overseeing the event, as well as each participant’s family physician, to determine if any further follow up is needed.

Earlier this year, Claudia Gaspar became WDMH’s Cancer Coach and Team Leader in the chemotherapy unit. She says she feels privileged to support patients and families: “I understand where they are coming from. The unknown is the scariest part and I’m here to help with information, referrals to community resources and any other support they may need.”

“We hope to see you there as we fight prostate cancer together and keep families together,” sums up Claudia Gaspar.

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.