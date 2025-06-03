Public Safety Minister Visits Akwesasne

June 3, 2025 — Changed at 11 h 17 min on June 3, 2025
By Colleen Parette
Public Safety Minister Visits Akwesasne
Minister Anandasangaree and Grand Chief Leonard Lazore. (Photo : : Mohawk Council of Akwesasne)

JASON SETNYK

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety Canada, made his first official visit to Akwesasne, emphasizing the community’s central role in border security. The visit included a tour of the Cornwall Port of Entry, a cultural event at the A’nowara’ko:wa Arena, and a working lunch at Iohahi:io with the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA).

Discussions focused on Akwesasne’s unique geography-spanning Ontario, Quebec, and New York State-and the resulting jurisdictional, security, and economic challenges. MCA stressed the need for federal funding for the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service (AMPS), infrastructure upgrades, and relief from the strain caused by the current CBSA port location.

“Our community is doing the work. We are the frontline presence at this border every single day,” said Grand Chief Leonard Lazore. “If Canada is serious about border security, it must include Akwesasne as a true partner-not just in words, but through action, meaningful investment, and long-term solutions.”

The Minister’s office has committed to a future meeting with AMPS.

