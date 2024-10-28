Public Sounds off on South Stormont Noise By-Law

At the October 9 council meeting, the Township of South Stormont discussed the proposed Noise and Nuisance By-law, which has sparked significant public feedback during the consultation process.

The public survey on the proposed Noise and Nuisance By-law received 278 responses. Notably, 68.4% of respondents indicated that noise and nuisances were not an issue in their area, while 64.6% reported not experiencing excessive or persistent noise. However, some residents voiced concerns, with the most common issues involving loud vehicles, motorcycles, dirt bikes, and barking dogs. 11.8% of survey respondents made formal noise complaints.

Deputy Mayor Andrew Guindon emphasized the need for further revisions to better suit the township’s rural setting, ensuring that local businesses and residents are not adversely affected. Guindon expressed concerns over noise prohibitions potentially impacting key stakeholders, including the Cornwall Motor Speedway and local farmers and hunters. “We must ensure that any changes do not negatively affect the Cornwall Motor Speedway’s operationsand that hunters and farmers are consulted throughout this process,” Guindon said. He also stressed the importance of clear communication regardingexemptions, such as for snowblowers, and called for additional feedback fromsnowmobile and construction associations.

Councillor Jennifer MacIsaac echoed Guindon’s remarks, urging residents to remain engaged. “The draft by-law is still in the public consultation stage. All feedback will be considered before any final decision is made,” MacIsaac said.

The Cornwall Motor Speedway, a key community fixture, expressed concerns about the proposal to reduce operating hours to 9 p.m. from the current 11 p.m. In a statement, the Speedway warned that the change could jeopardize its future. “For over 50 years, we’ve operated without a curfew and have complied with council directives. Limiting our operations would have a devastating impact on our business and the local economy,” the Speedway stated.

An open house on November 14 will offer an opportunity for public input. The open house will take place at 2 Mille Roches Road in Long Sault, Ontario. There will be two sessions: one from 2 pm to 4 pm and another from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Council is expected to review the public’s feedback and potentially introduce an updated version of the by-law for consideration in late November or December. Residents are encouraged to provide additional input via the Speak Up South Stormont platform or attend the open house to ensure their voices are heard.