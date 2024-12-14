Putting Others First — Latest Commitment Award Honorees Announced

The latest Commitment Award winners at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) have been described as team members who put others first – patients, colleagues, the community, and even local shoppers! Congratulations to Dr. Ellias Horner, Registered Nurse Sharon Monteith, the PSA Event Clinical Team and Volunteers Bev Beck and Gloria Summers.

Dr. Ellias Horner’s nominator was a former WDMH employee and a patient and says Dr. Horner lives the WDMH commitment of compassionate excellence. “From the time he first stepped foot in my room, it felt like I’ve known him forever. Dr. Horner took the time to sit down (and I want to say that again – he took the time to actually sit down) and talk to me like I was the only patient he had. It makes me feel good knowing we have physicians like Dr. Horner at WDMH. We are in good hands.”

Registered Nurse Sharon Monteith is retiring this month after 36 years of service at WDMH. Before she goes, her nominators want everyone to know how much she will be missed. “If you’ve had the chance to work alongside Sharon throughout her career at WDMH, I’m sure you agree she leaves lasting impressions as a mentor,” her colleagues explained. “After spending time with Sharon, you are sure to have learned something new or will think about something from a different perspective. Sharon leaves a lasting legacy.”

On September 14th, 334 men came to the prostate cancer blood testing awareness event at WDMH. A dedicated team including Claudia Gaspar, Melissa Bazinet, Jenna Oikle, Laurence Rot, Sarah Potestio, Andrea O’Donnell, Tracy Raistrick, Jody Smith (Dynacare) and Curtis Untereiner (Dynacare), voluntarily gave up their personal time with a shared purpose to enhance community health through early detection and awareness of prostate cancer. Their nominator noted: “Each team member brought their unique skills and unwavering dedication to ensure the event’s success. From meticulous planning to seamless execution, they demonstrated a level of professionalism and care, managing a large turnout efficiently and effectively.”

Volunteers Bev Beck and Gloria Summers love to shop and they are very good at it! As Auxiliary Gift Shoppe volunteers, they have worked together to purchase the best items for the shoppe and create a wonderful shopping experience. “Their contributions have been critical in raising thousands of dollars for the hospital. Plus, their respectful and compassionate approach to volunteering made them a joy to work with,” said their nominators.

The WDMH Commitment Award shines a light on individuals or teams that demonstrate the values that result in compassionate excellence.

Congratulations to all the nominees!

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, WDMH at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.