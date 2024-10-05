Quack! Quack! Times Two!

Well, this is ducky! Cheque presentations are always fun – and even better when there are two cheques instead of one!

The Rotary Club of Chesterville & District held their annual Duck Derby in August and have provided two generous donations to the WDMH Foundation.

A $1,600 donation to the WDMH Foundation will support the WDMH Family Care Fund. Donations to the Family Care Fund will be used where a gift is needed most: to buy new medical equipment, upgrade existing equipment or meet other urgent needs at WDMH.

And a $1,600 donation to the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign will support the new Dundas Manor. Construction is underway and fundraising continues alongside the trucks and bulldozers.

“Thank you to everyone who bought tickets for our annual fundraiser. We couldn’t do this without you,” noted Rotary President David Baerg. “It was an easy choice to pick the WDMH Foundation, as many of us will need Dundas Manor and all of us need the hospital!”

“All we can say is Quack! Quack!” notes Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters. “We are so grateful to receive two donations from this fun event. Thank you to the Rotary members and everyone who participated!”

For more details about the WDMH Foundation, please visitwww.wdmhfoundation.ca.

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.