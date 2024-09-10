Raising Awareness and Providing Support

The Prostate Cancer Support Ottawa (PCS Ottawa) team never stops – raising awareness about prostate cancer, raising funds, and supporting those on a cancer journey. After all, these volunteers are cancer survivors themselves.

“Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian men, with one in eight men being diagnosed in their lifetime. And that’s precisely why we exist,” the team explains. “At PCS Ottawa, we understand the many and complex needs of men and their family members throughout the prostate cancer journey.”

PCS Ottawa has donated $10,000 to support Winchester District Memorial Hospital’s Cancer Care Navigator Program. In doing so, they are helping to create awareness for prostate cancer, share stories, support those in their cancer journeys, and help others not feel alone.”

“PCS Ottawa knows that early detection saves lives,” adds Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events at the WDMH Foundation. “We are honoured to work with them and support cancer patients as well. This generous donation will make a big impact in the care provided by the cancer team at Winchester District Memorial Hospital.”

On a related note, Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) is pleased to be part of an important Prostate Awareness Event on Saturday, September 14th. The event is presented by WDMH with the support of Motorcycle Ride for Dad, the Nation Valley ATV Club, the Black Walnut Prostate Cancer Support Group and Prostate Cancer Support Ottawa. Men over 40 can stop by for a free PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood test and get information about prostate health. The event takes place from 8 to 11 am at WDMH at 566 Louise Street in Winchester. Parking is free.