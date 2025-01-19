RCL, Branch 423 makes donation

January 19, 2025 — Changed at 11 h 18 min on January 16, 2025
Reading time: 30 s
Seaway News
Comment count:
RCL, Branch 423 makes donation
Brian Caddell (President), Courtney Rock (Director of Development at Perley Health), Bruno Lalonde (First Vice President) and Martin Doyle (Second Vice President). (Photo : submitted photo)

The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 423 in Alexandria recently donated $15,000 to the Perley Health Foundation. Perley Health is a unique and innovative campus of care located in Ottawa, ON. Home to more than 600 Seniors and Veterans living in independent apartments or receiving long-term care, Perley Health is also a centre for research, education, and clinical and therapeutic services. From the person-centred and frailty-informed care we provide within our walls to the imperative research we conduct to inform the greater community – everything we do ensures Seniors and Veterans can enjoy their best quality of life, at any stage of the aging process.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

SRMT Provides Additional $800,000 to help new Akwesasne Freedom School Capital Project
Regional News

SRMT Provides Additional $800,000 to help new Akwesasne Freedom School Capital Project

AKWESASNE — (Tsiothorhkó:wa) On January 8th 2025, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council toured the…