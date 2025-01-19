RCL, Branch 423 makes donation

The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 423 in Alexandria recently donated $15,000 to the Perley Health Foundation. Perley Health is a unique and innovative campus of care located in Ottawa, ON. Home to more than 600 Seniors and Veterans living in independent apartments or receiving long-term care, Perley Health is also a centre for research, education, and clinical and therapeutic services. From the person-centred and frailty-informed care we provide within our walls to the imperative research we conduct to inform the greater community – everything we do ensures Seniors and Veterans can enjoy their best quality of life, at any stage of the aging process.